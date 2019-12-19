M'rashtra Oppn walks out of Assembly on farmers' issue

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Accusing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of completely ignoring the plight of farmers, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged a walkout amid noisy scenes in the Maharashtra Assembly here on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis led the walkout raising slogans calling the Maha Vikas Aghadi as "anti-farmer government" and a "dark day" for the state's history.

"For the first time in Maharashtra's history, we have witnessed such a speech. The CM forgot whether he was standing in the house or addressing a rally at Shivaji Park. He did not even mention about the compensation of Rs. 25,000 per hectare to the farmers, which he had promised," Fadnavis thundered.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition in the house, Thackeray said his government "talks less and works more", reiterated that the MVA government is committed to and will not rest till all the debts of the farmers are cleared. He also launched a scathing attack on the BJP reminding them of their unfulfilled promises of "achhe din", "vikas", Rs. 15 lakhs in each Indian's bank account, creation of two crore new jobs, bringing out black money after demonetisation, the GST implementation, the economic slowdown, etc, as the Opposition listened silently. Not satisfied with the CM's reply, Fadnavis said since this is an anti-farmers government which had betrayed the cause of the tillers and has a habit of going back on its promises, the Opposition staged a walkout from the house. qn/vin