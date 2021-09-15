Macao's Grand Prix Museum reopens

With its sophisticated confluence of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture, creativity and barrier-free accessibility approach, the Museum officially opens to the public in a brand-new design. The museum will gradually enrich its future calendar with parent-and-child interactive workshops and other activities to elevate the "tourism + sports" synergy.

Interactive games include racing simulation

The Museum is equipped with a range of interactive game facilities. With an admission ticket (i.e. pit passe), visitors can access self-service kiosks to register and set up their own profile, choose their preferred racing team to save records of interactive game results. Museum visitors can experience the thrill of motor racing through the games. Some of the interactive games include the Batak Reaction Challenge, G-Force Challenge of Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix and MotoVR Race Experience. Every pit pass grants the opportunity to experience each game once.

Guided tours are available in four languages to cater for different demands

It also provides complimentary public guided tour services in Cantonese, Mandarin, Portuguese and English, which can be signed up on their website.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/

