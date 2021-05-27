Macron acknowledges France's responsibility for 1994 Rwanda genocide

Paris [France], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday his country's complicity in the Rwanda genocide, which claimed around 800,000 lives from April-June 1994.



"France played its part and bears the political responsibility for the events in Rwanda. France is obligated to face history and admit that it caused suffering to the Rwandan people by allowing itself lengthy silences at the truth exam ... France did not understand that seeking to prevent a regional conflict or a civil war it actually sided with the genocide regime," Macron said in his address at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda's Gisozi. (ANI/Sputnik)

