Macron announces $2.2bn investment in quantum technologies

"With this public-private commitment of 1.8 billion euros... of which 1 billion euros come directly from the state, France will have the key to be at least among the top three," Macron said on Thursday.

Paris, Jan 22 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a five-year investment plan worth 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in quantum technologies, which he said would place his country among "the world's top three" in this field.

His remarks came after a visit to the Center for Nanosciences and Nanotechnologies (C2N), a joint research unit of the French National Centre for Scientific Research and University Paris-Saclay.

In addition, the envelope announced by Macron also includes European credits (200 million euros) and 550 million euros from the private sector, the local daily Le Monde reported.

With this investment plan, France's public funds earmarked for quantum technologies increases from 60 million euros per year to 200 million per year, which would place France in third place in the world behind China and US, it added.

Quantum technologies are projected to transform the way many industries work today.

--IANS

ksk/