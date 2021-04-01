Macron orders limited national lockdown, school closure

"The rules in force in 19 departments under reinforced surveillance will be extended to the whole of France, starting from Saturday evening and for a period of four weeks," said Macron in a televised speech to the nation.

Paris, April 1 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday the "reinforced braking" measures will be extended to the whole country to stem a third wave of Covid-19 and schools will be closed for three weeks.

"We will close, for three weeks, nurseries, primary and middle schools," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Since the beginning of March, France has entered a race against time. ... We will lose control if we do not move now," said Macron, adding that "44 percent of (coronavirus) patients in intensive care are now under 65 years old."

Starting from mid-April people over 60 in France will be able to get vaccinated, from May 15 the vaccination will be open to people aged between 50 and 60 and from mid-June the age limit will be lifted, said Macron.

"All the French aged over 18 who wish to be vaccinated will have the jabs by the end of this summer," he pledged.

--IANS

int/pgh