Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon in various fields

"France will stand by Lebanon during its current difficult circumstances and will support it in various fields, namely in cabinet formation," Macron told his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun in a phone call on Saturday.

Paris, Jan 31 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has reaffirmed his country's support for Lebanon in various fields.

Aoun thanked Macron for his support for Lebanon and his keenness to bolster Lebanese-French ties on all levels, reports Xinhua news agency.

A day earlier, Macron had announced that France's road map for easing the crisis in Lebanon was still on the table and he plans to make a third visit to the country.

Following the massive Port of Beirut blasts on August 4, 2020, Macron visited Lebanon twice.

The French leader has been spearheading international efforts to rescue Lebanon from its financial crisis, which has been further escalated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So far, there has been no progress to form a credible interim government in the impoverished country.

Macron was slated to visit Lebanon in December 2020, but due to his Covid-19 diagnosis the trip had to be cancelled.

--IANS

ksk/