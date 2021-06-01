Macron urges 'clarity' over alleged US spying

This "is unacceptable between allies, even less between allies and European partners", Macron was quoted by French daily Le Monde on Monday.

Paris, June 1 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron has called for "clarity" over reports that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) had given the US National Security Agency (NSA) open internet access to spy on top politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Denmark's national broadcaster DR News on Sunday said that in collaboration with Swedish, Norwegian, German and French media, it found out some "startling conclusions" in a secret internal investigation on the FE dubbed as "Operation Dunhammer", which was concluded in May 2015.

A significant conclusion in the Dunhammer report, according to DR News, is that the NSA has purposefully obtained data and thus been able to clandestinely spy on targeted heads of state, as well as neighbouring Scandinavian leaders, top politicians, and high-ranking officials in Germany, Sweden, Norway, and France.

Earlier in the day, France's Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune told the media that what has been found by the media investigation "is extremely serious".

"We must verify these facts and denounce them if it is true," he said.

The governments of Norway and Sweden are also pressing Denmark and demanding immediate answers about the alleged NSA espionage through Danish cables.

