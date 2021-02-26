Madagascar President inaugurates advanced digital cobalt therapy machine donated by India

Antananarivo [Madagascar], February 26 (ANI): Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on Friday inaugurated Bhabhatron-II, an advanced digital cobalt therapy machine at the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital (HJRA) in Antananarivo in the presence of Public Health Professor Jean Louis Hanitrala Rakotovao and Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar.



Speaking at the inauguration, Ambassador Abhay Kumar said, ''Cancer is a major health problem affecting a large number of people globally. Bhabhatron is a telecobalt machine made in India for cancer treatment by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai."

"During the visit of Hon'ble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind to Madagascar in March 2018, an announcement was made regarding the donation of Bhabhatron to Madagascar," he added.

According to an official release, Madagascar is one of the few select countries which have received the Bhabhatron-II radiotherapy machine from India.

This reflects growing ties between the two Indian Ocean neighbours under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Indian Ocean Region (SAGAR), the release said.

Expressing gratitude to President Rajoelina for inaugurating the centre, Ambassador said, "This reflects the importance Madagascar attaches to India-Madagascar ties and cooperation in the health sector especially. It will help in further spreading the information about this new cancer treatment facility in Antananarivo across Madagascar and more Malagasy nationals in need of treatment will benefit from it.''

Speaking on the occasion President Andry Rajoelina said, ''Cancer is a disease that affects more and more people in our society and is one of the leading causes of mortality. However, cancer is often poorly treated because of the lack of screening and oncology treatment facilities. The majority of people affected by cancer had no other option than medical evacuation. Obviously, under these conditions, health had become a privilege and no longer a right. The setting up of this centre, therefore, is a real solution to facilitate and allow the oncology treatment for Malagasy people in Madagascar."

President Andry Rajoelina thanked the Government of India and said, "I also reiterate our deep appreciation to the Republic of India represented by its Ambassador, Shri Abhay Kumar, for their donation of this radiotherapy device that made this project possible.

"The Malagasy State is pursuing its mission and this radiotherapy centre is a great step towards improving the quality of life of the population and the modernization of the health system in Madagascar," President Rajoelina said.

The machine has been functional at HJRA since January and has the capacity to treat 50 patients per day, the release added. (ANI)

