Madagascar's Town Hall lits up in shades of Indian flag for Independence Day

"Madagascar's iconic building Town Hall, Antananarivo lit up with the Indian tricolour on the eve of the 75th Independence Day of India #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav," tweeted the Indian embassy in Madagascar.The Embassy of India in Antananarivo also lit up in tricolour for the celebration of Independence Day.India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', marking the 75th year of Independence amid patriotic fervour. A series of events are being organised across the country to mark the occasion.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort on Sunday.Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Bhutan, on Saturday, reflected saffron, white and green to mark the celebrations for Independence Day. (ANI)