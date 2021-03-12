Madan Kaushik appointed new U'khand BJP chief

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Madan Kaushik, a minister from the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, has been appointed as new chief of Uttarakhand BJP. Kaushik replaced Bansidhar Bhagat.

In a statement issued by the Bharatiya Janata Party, it said that its national president J.P. Nadda has appointed Kaushik to the state unit chief's post with immediate effect.