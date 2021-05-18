Madan Mitra, Sovon Chatterjee admitted to SSKM

Kolkata, May 18 (IANS) Among the four heavyweight leaders who were sent to judicial custody in connection with Narada case following a Calcutta High Court order, former minister and MLA Madan Mitra and former mayor Sovon Chatterjee were rushed to SSKM hospital on Tuesday morning after they complained of breathlessness.

State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee was also brought to the government hospital for medical check-up.

On Monday night the leaders were sent to Presidency Jail from the CBI regional office at Nizam Palace but early Tuesday, Mitra and Chatterjee, complained of breathlessness and they were rushed to SSKM hospital where they were examined and were admitted in the Woodburn ward of the hospital. Presently both the leaders are on oxygen support.

Sources in the family said that Chatterjee who is a patient of high diabetes had not eaten anything on Monday and was not given insulin and that might have been the reason behind his problem.

Mitra on the other hand is a patient of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and has to live on Oxygen support occasionally.

During the recently-concluded election, he fell ill and was admitted on the day of election. However, sources in SSKM confirmed that both the leaders are stable now.

Subrata Mukherjee, who is also nearly 80-years-old, complained of physical discomfort and was taken to government facility in the morning. However, he was released after a medical check-up.

After a dramatic turn of events, on Monday night, the Calcutta High Court stayed the bail order of the four heavyweight leaders -- just hours granted by the lower court and sent them to judicial custody for three days.

Two Trinamool Congress ministers -- Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, apart from former Trinamool Minister and present MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata Corporation Mayor Sovon Chattopadhyay were arrested in the Narada sting tapes probe in which several politicians and a high-ranked police officer were allegedly found accepting cash bribes in exchange for providing unofficial favours to the company.

The leaders were arrested by CBI on Monday morning in connection with the Narada case and were virtually produced before the Special CBI court in the evening where they were given bail.

The CBI then moved the High Court where the division bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal stayed the lower court order and sent the leaders to judicial custody until the case comes up for hearing on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media while going to Presidency Jail, state transport minister Firhad Hakim said, "We will fight it in the court. My only pain is I have been appointed to oversee the Covid situation and they didn't give me the chance to save the people of my state".

--IANS

sbg/in