Madarsa teacher, 2 killed in road mishap in UP

Prayagraj, Nov 4 (IANS) A teacher and two madarsa students were killed by a speeding trailer near the Mandhata bus stand on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident happened on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Mohammad Farhad, 14, of Raniganj, Mohammad Shahwan, 16, of Pratapgarh and their teacher Shan Mohammad, 25, of Lakhimpur.

According to Sanjay Yadav, Inspector, Mandhata police station, the incident took place when the teacher, along with the students, were standing with a bike near Mandhata bus stand road. They were about to leave for Darapur Madarsa in Pratapgarh when a speeding trailer knocked them down.

All three of them died on the spot. The driver of the trailer managed to escape. Eyewitnesses told police that the trailer was moving at a high speed and the driver apparently lost control and hit the three. Bodies have been sent for post mortem. amita/dpb