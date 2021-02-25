'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines dispatched to Cote d'Ivoire

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Keeping up with the commitment to assist in the pandemic period, India on Thursday dispatched the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.



The first consignment of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines were sent to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire from Mumbai, Maharashtra.

India has been at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.

The developments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting countries with vaccines.

More than twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands. (ANI)

