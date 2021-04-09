Madhavan Mukund to be next head of Chennai Mathematical Institute

Chennai, April 9 (IANS) The Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI), a deemed to be university, on Friday announced the appointment of Prof Madhavan Mukund as its Director effective May 1, 2021.

He will succeed Prof Rajeeva Karandikar who would be retiring after 10 years as Director.

Mukund is currently the Director of the International Research Laboratory in Computer Science set up at the CMI by the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), and a Fellow of the Indian Academy of Sciences.