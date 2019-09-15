Madhusudan Mistry to head Congress screening Committee for Haryana polls

New Delhi [India], Sep 15 (ANI): Congress on Saturday announced the Screening Committee for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election and named Madhusudan Mistry as its Chairman.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda are part of the screening committee which also includes Deepa Dasmunshi, Devender Yadav and Ghulam Nabi Azad.



Earlier on Tuesday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) had appointed Kumari Selja and Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as Chairman of the election and campaign committees, respectively, for Haryana.

The 28-member election committee for Haryana, led by Kumari Selja, also includes the names of prominent Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Hooda, Phoolchand Mullana, Kiran Choudhary, Kuldeep Bishnoi, and HS Chatta, among others, according to a press release by the AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

The 40-member campaign committee apart from Captain Ajay Singh Yadav as its chairman and Dilu Ram Bazigar as its convenor comprises of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanwar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Choudhary Ranjit Singh, Azad Mohammed, Dharampal Malik and Jaiveer Balmiki, among others.

Haryana, which has a 90-member Assembly, is scheduled to go to polls in October this year. (ANI)

