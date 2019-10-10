Madhya Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

The weather forecast agency further predicted that places over Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are also likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.



The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In Delhi, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and the maximum temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the area would be around 78 per cent. (ANI)

