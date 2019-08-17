Madhya Pradesh: 11 patients lose sight after eye operation in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Eleven people, who underwent a free cataract operation here around ten days ago, have lost their sight.

All the patients were admitted in the hospital on August 7 and 8 under the National Blindness Prevention Program.



They were operated upon the same day, following which their vision got affected with some patients complaining of being able to see either white or black shadows.

After their examination, it was confirmed that an infection caused the ailment but the doctors could not ascertain the reason for their infections.

"We are considering revoking the license of the hospital. We are arranging immediate help from the Red Cross Society. The patients have been shifted to a different hospital and specialists from Chennai have been roped in," Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer said.

The family members of the patients have refused to accept any compensation from the government.


