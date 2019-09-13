Madhya Pradesh: BJP lawmaker opposes 'chicken and milk parlours', cites religious sentiments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government's project of selling chicken and milk at one outlet has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP which has stated that these outlets would hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

"We are objecting since cow milk is being sold alongside the chicken. This is hurting the religious sentiment of people. We request the government to look into it. Milk parlours and chicken parlour should be given to two different traders and shops should be opened at some distance from each other," BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma told ANI.



The state government has started the project to increase the earnings of women from tribal society. An outlet as a pilot project has been opened in Bhopal's Vaishali Nagar.

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh said that quality products are being provided to people under this project.

"People will get good quality eggs and milk. Tribals will get employment. Kadaknath chicken is also being sold in the chicken parlour that is only available in Jhabua and Alirajpur," he said. (ANI)

