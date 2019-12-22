Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Curfew has been relaxed in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, as per an official order on Saturday.

Jabalpur District Collector Bharat Yadav stated in the order that curfew has been relaxed for all days from 3 pm to 4.30 pm in Hanumatal police station area and parts of Adhartal police station limits including Anand Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Nirbhay Nagar and others.



Moreover, restrictions have been relaxed from 4.30 pm to 6 pm in Milloniganj area under Kotwali police station limits and Gohalpur police station limits.

Earlier, Yadav had announced that Section 144 had been imposed in four police station areas of Gohalpur, Miloniganj, Hanumanatal, and Adhartal to maintain law and order.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area.

The decision comes amid massive protests over the amended Citizenship Act in Madhya Pradesh and various parts of the country.

The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

