Madhya Pradesh: Leopard captured by forest officials in Junapani village

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday captured a leopard which suspected of allegedly killing two people in Junapani village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today we have caught a leopard from the village which had killed two people. Last week also we had released a leopard from Bhadgaon village", forest officer KS Patta told ANI.



Patta also added that some more people from the area have claimed of being victims of leopard attack and they are investigating it. (ANI)

