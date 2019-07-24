Madhya Pradesh: Man thrashed by mob on suspicion of being a child-lifter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): A man was thrashed by mob in Niranjapur on Wednesday on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

The alleged child-lifter has been identified as Tejram, a Police Officer said.

Reportedly, a few people saw him picking a child and thrashed him. Some from the mob even filmed him being thrashed as others informed the Police.



Police brought the accused at the Police Station where the mob created a ruckus.

"The child's family is yet to approach the police. The accused have been identified as Tejram. We are investigating the matter," Sub-Inspector Hemant Nishod said. (ANI)

