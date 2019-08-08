Madhya Pradesh: Tractor swept away in flooded area, driver safe

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As parts of Madhya Pradesh continue to battle a flood-like situation, daily life has been hampered with people struggling with their daily commute.

A tractor was swept away in the floodwaters on Wednesday when the driver tried to take it through a deluged area. The driver and a person who was with him swam to safety and are doing fine.



The incident happened yesterday in the Malhargarh police station area of Mandsaur district when the tractor driver was hurriedly trying to take his vehicle through a flooded area, however, the flow caused it to disbalance and it was eventually swept away in the tide.

Heavy rains in the district have caused the rise of water levels at various places.

"In the wake of incessant rains in the district, we have made arrangements at various points to regulate traffic and we are making sure that no vehicles cross flooded regions," Hitesh Choudhary, Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur said. (ANI)

