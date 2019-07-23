Madhya Pradesh: Woman burnt alive in Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A Dalit woman was allegedly burnt alive over a land dispute in Ginjara village of Satna in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The woman in critical condition was rushed to the nearest hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

"There was some dispute over land between the two groups in the village. And an inspection officer from the government who was here to inspect the house on this land, granted under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' heard the matter. People from the two groups first indulged into verbal arguments and then started fighting. The inspection officer was here only when the incident happened and so we have recorded the statements of her," Sanskriti Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) said.



The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the woman.

No arrests have been made so far.

Further investigation underway and further details awaited. (ANI)

