Madhya Pradesh Assembly budget session from Feb 22

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will be held from February 22 to March 26.



The session will commence with the Governor's address.

Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly informed through an official notification that 23 sittings would be held during the 33 days long session.

"The notifications regarding private resolutions and bills will be received by the legislative assembly secretariat on February 11 and 24 respectively," informed the notification.

According to the notification, the adjournment motion and the notifications issued under Rule-267 will be received by the secretariat on Feb 16. (ANI)

