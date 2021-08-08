Madhya Pradesh BJP to evaluate work of its office bearers

Madhya Pradesh BJP in-charge, P. Muralidhar Rao told IANS that party leaders and workers will be evaluated at all organisational levels. "We will be starting evaluation work of workers and leaders from grassroots level to the top. Evaluation will be held from block to state level and the exercise will help the party know the working potential of each and every leader," Rao said.

He mentioned that this whole exercise will be done to fix accountability which comes with the party position from bottom to top. "Everyone has to be accountable for work he or she is entrusted with by the party and not fulfilling it will not go unnoticed," he said.

Rao emphasised that based on the evaluation, workers and leaders will be rewarded accordingly in organisational responsibility. "Based on the finding of evaluation, workers will be accordingly assigned work and responsibilities. Hard working and dedicated workers will be identified and assigned work accordingly," he said.

Rao pointed out that the whole exercise also addressed the workers' regular demand that non deserving people were given key positions and responsibility. "It's a human nature, everyone claims he is more capable and feels undermined by the works of others. In the evaluation process, the BJP will find out the real strength of working with fixed parameters and transparent processes. The evaluation will also address the concern of workers who complain about others," Rao said.

Rao claims that the whole process will rejuvenate and motivate the cadre to work harder to get rewarded with new and bigger responsibility. "The process of evaluating and fixing accountability and rewarding workers will result in improved functioning of the party at different levels and among people. Reason, everyone wishes to perform better than others to get bigger responsibility," Rao said.

The process of evaluating work and fixing accountability will be done with an eye on the next Madhya Pradesh assembly polls in 2023. The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for 15 months between December 2018 to March 2020 when Congress leader Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister.

--IANS

