Madhya Pradesh bus accident: Death toll mounts to 39

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): As many as 39 bodies have been recovered from the Sidhi bus accident site, where a bus carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal, said Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, District Collector, on Tuesday.



"Death toll in the bus accident rises to 39," said Choudhary.

"The search operation is underway and now the search in the canal is going to start," said NDRF.

A team of two ministers will visit the bus incident site after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called a meeting to discuss the incident.

A bus going from Sidhi to Satna, carrying around 57 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it.

Seven people have been rescued, and the search operation is underway to rescue the passengers. (ANI)

