Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves 404 km highway connecting Rajasthan, MP, UP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state cabinet has approved a 404 km highway that will connect Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.



The minister said, "Madhya Pradesh Cabinet today approved 404-km highway, Atal Pragati Path which will connect Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. 313 Kilometers of this highway will pass through Sheopur, Morena and Bhind. The highway will be developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)."

He added, "Rs 50 crores have been approved for Indore Dugdh Sangh's milk powder plant."

Speaking about the relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown, he further said, "Coaching classes can operate with 100 per cent capacity after October 15. Gyms will operate at full capacity. Stadiums will open with 50 per cent capacity." (ANI)