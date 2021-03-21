Madhya Pradesh: Candidates stage semi-nude protest against exam 'irregularities'

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Alleging Vyapam scam part two, candidates who had appeared for the Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) exams in February this year conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (PEB), took to the streets of Gwalior to stage a semi-nude protest against alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exams.



VyapamVyaysayik Pareeksha Mandal (Vyapam) is the Hindi acronym for the Professional Examination Board.

Sudhir, from the Krishi Mahavidyalaya, Gwalior told ANI, "We have gone naked to protest and unclothe the corrupt policies of this government. We are protesting against a scam that has taken place on the lines of the 2013 Vyapam scam. We demand an investigation into the conduct of the exams and cancellation of recruitments and a fresh recruitment process should be organised.

"In these exams, only students who belong to the same caste, college, region top. Their college records are very bad. They take six to seven years to clear a four-year course. They top in those subjects in which they consistently fail for four to five years. This is evident from these facts that the PEB makes the question papers and answers available to them before the exams," he alleged.

The Vyapam scam that took place in 2013, involved 13 different examinations conducted by the PEB for recruitment to government jobs and admissions to educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh. In August 2013, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government constituted a Special Task Force to probe the scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation took over in July 2015. (ANI)

