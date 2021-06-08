Madhya Pradesh: CBI books FCI clerk in disproportionate assets case

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case of disproportionate assets against the Assistant Grade-I clerk of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Divisional Office, Bhopal following seizure of Rs 2,93,03,396 from his house during the searches in a bribery case.



The accused, Kishor Meena has been booked on allegations of illicit enrichment to the tune of approximately Rs 2,93,03,396 during the check period of December 2, 2016, to May 29, 2021, the CBI said on Tuesday.

Searches were conducted today at 13 locations in Bhopal, Vidisha, Khandwa, Jhabua, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Nanded and Jalgaon including at the premises of contractors/private persons.

The case has been registered on the basis of the information collected during the investigation of another case related to alleged bribery. Four FCI officials, including Meena, have been arrested in that case.

The CBI had recovered approximately Rs 3.01 crore in cash during their search at the premises of the accused of the bribery case.

All four accused in the bribery case, namely the Divisional Manager, Manager (Accounts), Manager (Security), and the said Assistant (Grade-I), were remanded to police custody.

The Divisional manager and the two managers were sent to judicial custody, while Meena was produced before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Bhopal today.

He has been remanded to police custody till June 10, the CBI informed.

The investigation in both cases is underway. (ANI)

