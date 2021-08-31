Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of people killed in Rajasthan road mishap

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased in the road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan.



"I and all the citizens of Madhya Pradesh are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and the government will bear the entire cost of the treatment of the injured," Chouhan tweeted.

"Very sad news was received about the untimely demise of 11 brothers and sisters of Ujjain in a horrific road accident near Shri Balaji in Nagaur, Rajasthan. I pray to God to give place to the departed souls at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this thunderstorm. Peace!" Chouhan earlier tweeted.

This comes after the incident of 11 people were killed and seven were injured after a cruiser collided with a truck in the Nagaur city of Rajasthan today morning.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences to the family of the dead people.

"The horrific road accident in Nagaur, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in this accident and wish the injured a speedy recovery," tweeted Prime Minister Office (PMO).

"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the accident at Nagaur, Rajasthan. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," further tweeted the PMO.

Earlier in today morning, SHO of Shri Balaji Police Station, Nagaur said that "11 people were killed after a cruiser collided with a truck in Nagaur today morning in which seven others were seriously injured."

"After getting information about the incident, the police and administration immediately reached the spot and the injured were rushed to the Hospital in Nokha, Bikaner," the police official said. (ANI)

