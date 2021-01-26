Madhya Pradesh CM dines with tribal man in Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the Satna district on Tuesday and had food at the house of a tribal, Chedilal Kol.



"I had food at the residence of our tribal brother, Chedilal Kol. The rice and the roti were delicious; also he was filled with love and affection. Chedilal ji is a beneficiary of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and he is benefitting from the other welfare schemes of our government," tweeted Chouhan.

The Chief Minister visited the Satna district in order to engage with the locals.

While sharing a video on his social media account, he said "Dear brothers and sisters of Satna, you have given me infinite love and blessings; I thank all of you. I will leave not leave any stone unturned for the development of Satna."

Chouhan inaugurated various development programs as well as laid its foundation stone in Satna on Tuesday. (ANI)

