Madhya Pradesh: Domestic tourist inflow picks up in Orchha after facing loss due to COVID-19

Expressing relief about the improving pace of tourism, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of Tourism in Madhya Pradesh said, "Tourism in Madhya Pradesh had picked up the pace. In the coming months, people might not get a room in hotels at good tourist destinations. The tourism industry is reviving after covid-induced lockdown."However, the hoteliers are of the belief that the flow of bookings is not the same as it used to be. "Madhya Pradesh people have begun making hotel bookings but the flow is not the same as before COVID-19's second phase," Manish Singh Sengar, a hotelier said.Further, Sengar said that Orchha's economy is based on tourism, and has faced great loss due to COVID-19. "Due to COVID-19, several people have lost their jobs. Before Covid, Orchha was popular among international tourists. But as of today hotels are empty. Orchha has faced around Rs 60-70 crore loss," he added.Sapna, a tourist from Mumbai told ANI that she liked the history of Orchha a lot and said, "I started for the trip after doing a little research so I had an idea but when I reached here, I felt something that I could not understand; I was feeling very calm.""Chaturbhuj Temple, Ram Mandir are all very good and Betwa Retreat and Chhatriya are also very nice and well kept. Paintings are very meticulously worked on. The people here are also very polite. We are very impressed," he said.Several heritages of history have been preserved in Orchha and are famous for its Raja Mahal or Ramraja Temple, Sheesh Mahal, Jahangir Mahal, gardens and pavilions etc. (ANI)