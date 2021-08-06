Madhya Pradesh floods: CM speaks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks Centre's help to rescue stranded people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the telephone and requested the Centre's assistance in rescuing around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district.



As per an official statement, after Chouhan's conversation with the union home minister, the Centre rushed two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and one Army column to the affected area.

Meanwhile, two additional teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have also left for Ashok Nagar district.

Chouhan had in his conversation with Shah highlighted that Air Force helicopters were unable to take off due to heavy rain and carry out rescue operations.

The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the flood-affected areas and flood relief works in Ashok Nagar, Guna, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Datia and Bhind. He is in touch with the flood-hit district administration, the statement said.

On Wednesday also, the Chief Minister had spoken to Amit Shah and apprised him of the adverse circumstances arising out of the floods in the state.

On Thursday, Chouhan spoke with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and updated him about the situation and relief work regarding floods in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior, and Datia districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on August 3 had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured all possible help to the flood-hit state.

Several parts of Madhya Pradesh have been hit by floods. Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Air Force (IAF) are among the many forces carrying out rescue operations in the state. (ANI)

