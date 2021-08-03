Madhya Pradesh floods: PM Modi assured all possible help, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), August 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, assured all possible help to flood-hit Madhya Pradesh, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.



"PM Modi has assured all possible help to Madhya Pradesh in this time of crisis, for which I am deeply grateful to him," tweeted by Chouhan.

Chouhan held a detailed discussion over the telephone with PM Modi today.

"He (PM Modi) has been apprised about the flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and the ongoing rescue operation. Due to the situation getting worse, I have also discussed with him about taking help from the Indian Army in the flood-hit areas," he added.

The Chief Minister said that 1171 villages of the Gwalior-Chambal region are affected due to heavy rains and floods.

Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia districts in Madhya Pradesh are affected by floods.

He said that the state government has asked for 4 columns of the Army to rescue the people who are stranded due to the floods.

"We have asked for 4 columns of the army so that they are able to rescue the people who are stranded due to the floods. SDRF team is doing good work. 2 ministers are in Shivpuri and are monitoring the situation and are in talks with me," he said.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan had chaired a meeting with officials over the flood situation.

"NDRF and Airforce rescue teams were called yesterday. So far 1,600 people have been rescued and a team of NDRF has been called. I discussed with all the collectors and officials associated with the rescue operations. 10 gates of Manikheda Dam were opened, the affected villages were alerted," Chouhan said after the meeting.

"People were sent to safer places. Relief camps and food has been arranged for them. Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Yashodhara Raje are monitoring the situation from the control room in Shivpuri. The Air Force operation will start soon. I will also go to visit flood-affected areas soon," he added. (ANI)

