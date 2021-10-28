Madhya Pradesh HC issues notice to 4 including Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, Lokayukta in land misappropriation case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued notices to four people including Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla and Lokayukta in a land misappropriation case.



In this case, it is alleged that three persons namely Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla, Mahesh Sharma and Amit Sharma carried out misappropriation of land worth Rs 2000 crore by misusing a piece of government land which was supposed to be meant for the poor, destitute and labourers (who are given houses under various schemes by the government).

Harish Sharma, the lawyer of Ujjain resident Rupesh Sharma, who filed the petition in the High Court, told the journalists, "MLA Sanjay Shukla, Mahesh Sharma and Amit Sharma got the land from the government under a housing scheme for the poor. However, they utilized this piece of land for their personal interest. The rights of the poor were not given."

Rupesh Sharma had complained about this matter to the Lokayukta in the year 2018 but the Lokayukta did not register the complaint, alleged the lawyer.

The petitioner placed the matter before the High Court, on which the High Court has issued notices to the Lokayukta, MLA Sanjay Shukla, Amit Sharma, Mahesh Sharma and sought their answers. (ANI)

