Madhya Pradesh honey-trapping case: Bhopal court grants transit remand for 3 women accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A Bhopal court on Monday granted transit remand for three women accused in the Madhya Pradesh honey trapping case.

The court granted transit remand for Shweta Vijay Jain, Shweta Swapnil Jain, and Barkha in connection with the case. They will now be produced in an Indore court on Tuesday before 11.30 am.



Six persons including five women and a man have been arrested in connection with the case.

The state police have extracted more than 4,000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case in Madhya Pradesh.

The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source said.

According to sources, the materials were used to allegedly blackmail bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen in the state.

The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. (ANI)

