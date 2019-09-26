Madhya Pradesh Honey Trapping Case: Over 4000 files seized, probe initiated in human trafficking charges

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): State police have extracted more than 4000 files from the laptops and mobile phones of the accused arrested in the alleged honey trapping case of Madhya Pradesh.

The recovered files include audio recordings, video clips and screenshots of chats, with many of them said to be objectionable in nature, a source stated.According to sources, the material was used to allegedly blackmail the bureaucrats, politicians and businessmen from the state.In another development in the case, the SIT constituted to investigate the honey trapping scandal has initiated a probe in the complaints of human trafficking.Acting on the complaint of the father of one of the accused girls, the police have registered an FIR in sections related to human trafficking. The complainant has alleged that her daughter and many others were lured into the gang by the prime accused- Aarti."Father of one of the girl's involved in human trafficking has registered the police complaint under the sections of human trafficking. He has alleged that masterminds of the honey trapping blackmailing ring would lure young girls with false promises and then would force them in flesh trade", the sources privy with the development said.A case in this regard has been registered under section 370, 370 (A) and 120 (B) of IPC. According to sources, the girl may also be made a witness in the case.Meanwhile, speaking about the honey trapping case SIT Chief Sanjeev Sharma told reporters that it is a serious crime and no names will be revealed until the probe is completed."It will be too early to take any names at this stage. The investigation is underway," Sharma told media persons in Indore.Six persons, including five women and a man, have been arrested in connection with the honey trapping case. The arrested accused includes Monica, Shweta and Aarti.Monica was on Monday brought to Bhopal by police as part of the evidence gathering and further interrogation.Speaking to media persons on September 23, police stated that Monica was living in Bhopal with one of the prime accused."We have talked to the college administration and the parents Monica to unearth why and how she got into honey trapping. Monica has also informed that she was living with one of the prime accused Aarti in a flat in Bhopal for the last four months", the police told media persons.The incident came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer had filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral.The Civic engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)