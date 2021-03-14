Madhya Pradesh: Passengers coming from Maharashtra need to undergo mandatory quarantine for 7 days

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Citing the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday issued instructions that passengers coming from Maharashtra should undergo mandatory quarantine for seven days.



As per a statement issued by the state government, the district administrations of Bhopal, Indore and 12 other districts have been instructed to exercise extra caution.

"The passengers travelling from Maharashtra will undergo thermal screening and will have to undergo 7 days of mandatory quarantine," the statement read.

Maharashtra has reported 16,620 fresh COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"The indoor halls in Bhopal, Indore and the districts attached to the borders of Maharashtra can function with only 50 per cent of their capacity," it said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Madhya Pradesh has 4,512 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,59,454 people have recovered from the disease.

"The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 3,885 in the state," the ministry said. (ANI)

