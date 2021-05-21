Madhya Pradesh: Police trash woman for not wearing mask, 2 cops suspended

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Two Police personnel were suspended after a video of showing them thrashing a woman allegedly for not wearing a mask here in Sagar district went viral on social media.



In the video, some police personnel, including a female cop, could be seen beating up the woman, pushing her down and dragging her by the hair.

Taking the incident seriously, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sagar said, "Two personnel have been suspended. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter".

The victim and her daughter were stopped by police allegedly for not wearing face masks while they were going to buy vegetables. Wearing a mask is a mandatory requirement during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, sharing a clip of the incident on Twitter, MP Women's Commission Chairperson Shobha Oza said the incident was barbaric and inhuman. (ANI)

