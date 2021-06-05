Madhya Pradesh reports 718 fresh COVID-19 infections, 38 deaths

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh reported 718 new coronavirus cases, 38 deaths and 2,225 recoveries on Saturday, according to a bulletin by the Madhya Pradesh government.



As many as 81,812 tests were conducted on Saturday and a positivity rate of 0.8 per cent was recorded.

At present, there are 11,344 active coronavirus cases in the state.

As many as 298 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Indore. The district has 1,509 active infections while the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 1,355, according to Chief Medical and Health Officer.

India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

India's active caseload further declined to 15,55,248 as active cases decreased by 80,745 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs for the nine successive days.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,44,082 with 3,380 fatalities being recorded in a span of 24 hours. (ANI)

