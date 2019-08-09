Madhya Pradesh to have 100 high-tech 'Gau Shalas' soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh will soon have 100 high-tech 'Gau Shalas' (cow shelters) after Kumar Mangalam Birla of Birla Group agreed to the proposal of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

"These Gau Shalas will be set up in the coming 18 months using the Corporate Social Responsibility fund," according to the Department of Public Relations.

The Chief Minister also discussed the emerging industrial scenario in the state with Birla at Mumbai on Thursday after addressing a session on investment opportunities. Kamal Nath underlined the possibilities of investment in new industries for employment generation."Investment and trust go together. Madhya Pradesh is committed to creating an atmosphere of trust. The top priority is to create jobs along with investment. Jobless industrial development is not meant for a vast state like Madhya Pradesh. There is no dearth of skilled, talented and hardworking youth in the state. They need only employment opportunities," Kamal Nath said.The Chief Minister further said that separate investment policies will be designed for each sector."The requirements of each sector are different. A single policy may not serve all the sectors. Madhya Pradesh has to move fast in areas like dry port, satellite city, high-end skill development centre, artificial intelligence and tourism," he said.The Chief Minister also discussed the possibilities of e-rickshaw and e-auto manufacturing with Pawan Goenka, Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra."Ensuring housing facilities to the economically weaker sections is the high priority area. An ideal policy will be laid for the state after studying model practices adopted in other States of the country," Kamal Nath said. (ANI)