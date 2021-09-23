Madras Christian College student stabbed to death by ex-boyfriend

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) A Madras Christian College student was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend outside Chennai's Tambaram Railway station on Thursday, police said.

Police said that Swetha and Ramachandran were known to each other for the past two years but of late, she had started distanced herself from him.

Ramachandran intercepted Swetha while she was walking to the railway station to board a train along with her friends. He asked her to why she was ignoring him, initially cut his wrist, and then stabbed Swetha six times, leading to her collapsing in a pool of blood. She was taken immediately to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Passersby caught hold of the assailant and handed him over to the police.

Talking to IANS, psychologist Dr Praveen Krishnan said: "The cases of jilted lovers taking the lives of innocent girls are increasing by the day. Mainly it is due to the male ego that haunts the person when he finds that his lover has avoided him or rather sidelined him and was about to start a new life. This is due to his own insecure feeling... proper awareness on human relationships have to be conducted and they be made aware that the world does not end with a love failure."

--IANS

aal/vd