Madras HC advocates stage protest over Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani's transfer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Scores of advocates of the Madras High Court on Monday staged a protest over the proposal of the Supreme Court Collegium to transfer Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

The Collegium had on August 28 passed a resolution recommending her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court, following which she requested that it be re-considered. After the Collegium rejected her request, she put in her papers.



"This arbitrary transfer of the chief justice is against the wish of the Bar of the Madras High Court. We want the Collegium to reconsider the transfer. We also request the President of India not to accept her resignation," said one advocate.

Another advocate said that the Collegium system has always been opaque and demanded that it be made transparent. (ANI)

