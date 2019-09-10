Madras HC association appeals SC Collegium to reconsider Tahilramani's transfer

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHCAA) has unanimously appealed to the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

The appeal was made during a general body meeting of the association which happened yesterday.



The Collegium had on August 28 passed a resolution recommending Tahilramani's transfer to the Meghalaya High Court, following which she requested that it be re-considered. After the Collegium rejected her request, she put in her papers.

The association also appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind and Central government not to accept Collegium's recommendations and her resignation.

Scores of advocates staged a protest outside the High Court yesterday and decided to do boycott the work today as a mark of protest. (ANI)

