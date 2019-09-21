Madras HC Chief Justice V.K. Tahilramani's resignation accepted

Justice V. Kothari has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, said another notification.

Tahilramani had resigned in protest against the Supreme Court Collegium's August 28 proposal to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court. She had urged the Collegium to reconsider the proposal, but her request was turned down following which she tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind and also sent a copy to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Registering her protest, she did not preside over the court proceedings. Bar Associations also protested against her transfer, with lawyers across Tamil Nadu carrying out day-long court boycott.

Justice Tahilramani was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court last August. Her retirement was due on October 2, 2020.