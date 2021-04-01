Madras HC declines urgent hearing of Raja plea against EC order

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed by DMK leader and former Union Minister A. Raja's plea for urgent hearing of his petition against the Election Commission order, barring from campaigning in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 48 hours.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy rejected Raja's plea to stay the EC order, which also removed him from the list of star campaigners, for violating the model code of conduct.