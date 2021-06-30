Madras HC directs state govt to vaccinate homeless, pavement dwellers

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, has directed the Tamil Nadu government to vaccinate the homeless and pavement dwellers without any identity cards.
The court was hearing a petition moved by a petitioner Karpagam on Wednesday, urging it to direct the authorities to ensure that the homeless and pavement dwellers without any identity cards are protected against the virus through vaccination.
Tamil Nadu government Council P. Muthukumar submitted that the state has initiated a programme to ensure that all such vulnerable persons are inoculated as early as possible.
The bench in its order said, "All corporations, municipalities, panchayats and other places should be sensitized by the department to ensure that these vulnerable persons be regarded as candidates for immediate vaccination as they stand more exposed to contract the virus than others."
