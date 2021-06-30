Madras HC directs state govt to vaccinate homeless, pavement dwellers

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) The first bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, has directed the Tamil Nadu government to vaccinate the homeless and pavement dwellers without any identity cards.

The court was hearing a petition moved by a petitioner Karpagam on Wednesday, urging it to direct the authorities to ensure that the homeless and pavement dwellers without any identity cards are protected against the virus through vaccination.