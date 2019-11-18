Madras HC directs TN govt to produce GOs on release of Melavalavu massacre convicts

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court expressed displeasure over the release of 13 convicts in connection with the Melavalavu massacre case and directed Tamil Nadu government to produce before copies of the release government orders (GOs).

A division bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice N Anand Venkatesh asked the government to submit the order copies on November 19.



The bench condemned the acquittal of the culprits and asked how can a government circumvent the judgment of a court this easily.

A lawyer named Rathinavel had filed a case challenging the release of the convicts.

The state government had recently released 13 convicts in the case citing good conduct as part of the MGR centenary celebrations. Three other convicts in the case were also freed on Anna Birthday celebration earlier.

17 people were sentenced to life imprisonment in this case.

In 1996, Murugesan, a member of the Scheduled Caste community contested and won for the post of Melavalavu panchayat president, following which seven people, including Murugesan, were murdered by a gang in 1997. (ANI)

