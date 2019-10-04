Madras HC directs TN Health Dept, Central govt to file detailed report in NEET impersonation matter

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu Health Department and Central government to file a detailed report in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) impersonation matter by October 15.

Madras High Court today stated that the impersonation in NEET could not have been confined only in Tamil Nadu. Around 14 lakh students wrote the NEET exam all over India but only five students and their parents have been suspected to have been involved in the impersonation natter.



The court suspects all India ramifications and suo motu includes the Ministry of Human Resource Development and Union Health Ministry as parties to a case.

Hence, the court has directed the Tamil Nadu Health Department and Central government to file a detailed report on NEEET impersonation matter by October 15.

Court's direction comes days after three medical students were arrested on September 28, along with their kin by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in NEET examination.

Earlier on September 26, Tamil Nadu police had arrested a father-son duo in alleged connection in the case. (ANI)

