Madras HC for complete lockdown in TN, Puducherry on May 1-2

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) The Madras High Court on Monday suggested complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 1-2.
A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said that the vehicles required for counting purposes and emergency services only be allowed on these two days.
It also said that appropriate announcements must be made well in advance, at least by April 28 so that ordinary citizens are equipped with their weekend purchases.
The court made the observation while hearing a suo motu plea initiated by it to check the preparedness of the state and the availability of oxygen, ventilators, beds and medicines required to handle the second wave of Covid-19.
--IANS
